Nagaland braces for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from July 1 to 8, warns NSDMA

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather advisory alerting residents across the state to brace for widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning from July 1 to July 8, 2025.

According to the latest forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash all districts, with Kiphire and Tuensang particularly at risk on July 2 and 3, when very heavy precipitation is likely to occur. These weather conditions could pose significant risks, including lightning strikes, strong winds, and flooding, prompting authorities to urge extreme caution.

The NSDMA has warned that road transport and connectivity may be disrupted due to potential landslides and flash floods, particularly in hill and lowland areas. Districts including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli have been identified as vulnerable to waterlogging and flash flood incidents due to high precipitation and runoff from upland regions.



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“In light of the weather developments, the public is advised to avoid open areas during lightning, stay indoors during severe storms, and exercise caution when travelling, especially in vulnerable zones,” stated the NSDMA.

The Home Department has directed all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and concerned line departments to remain on high alert and ensure readiness of emergency response teams, including early warning systems and evacuation protocols if required.

As the monsoon intensifies, the NSDMA has reiterated its call for public cooperation and vigilance to help minimise risks to life and property.

For real-time updates, citizens are encouraged to follow official advisories and weather bulletins issued by the NSDMA and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).