Nagaland: BSNL NE-II circle expands 4G to 783 villages, revenue jumps 5.5%

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made significant strides in its Silver Jubilee year by expanding 4G connectivity across the Northeast, connecting 783 villages and boosting revenue by 5.5%, officials said at a press conference on September 26, 2025, at the BSNL Conference Hall, Dimapur.

Omega R Marak, PGM (HR & Admin, CM & SM), welcomed attendees, highlighting BSNL’s pan-India rollout of 4G services using an indigenous 4G/5G-ready core network, in line with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Chief General Manager N Murali stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commissioned over 97,500 mobile 4G towers nationwide, built at a cost of ₹37,000 crore with fully indigenously developed technology. Of these, BSNL has commissioned over 92,600 sites, including 18,900 under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) scheme, connecting 26,700 previously unserved villages and reaching over 2 million new subscribers. Many towers are solar-powered, making India home to the largest cluster of green telecom sites globally.



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The NE-II Circle, covering Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur, plans 1,969 indigenous 4G sites, including 1,238 under the 4G Saturation Project and 731 upgrades of existing 2G/3G towers. So far, 243 sites in Arunachal Pradesh covering 503 villages, 36 sites in Manipur covering 50 villages, and 190 sites in Nagaland covering 230 villages have gone live.

Financially, the NE-II Circle recorded ₹171 crore in revenue for FY 2025-26, up from ₹162 crore the previous year, with an EBITDA turnaround of ₹30.67 crore. Murali attributed the growth to 4G expansion, asset monetisation, and strengthened enterprise and FTTH services, signaling BSNL’s revival as a competitive, homegrown telecom giant.

The briefing included a presentation by Dilip Siram, PGM (CFA & EB), and a vote of thanks from Mukesh Meena, GM (BN).