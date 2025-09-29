Nagaland employees launch protest over IAS selection, demand restoration of vacancy circular

The Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Association has announced the commencement of the second phase of its peaceful protest against the recent selection of Non-SCS officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The campaign, involving poster displays across government offices and public spaces in Kohima, was launched immediately following the convening of the Screening Committee on September 25, 2025.

The associations condemned the finalised Select List, stating that it was prepared without restoring the Vacancy Circular dated March 10, 2025, which, they argue, ensured that only officers recruited through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) would be eligible for IAS induction.

According to the associations, the subsequent modified Vacancy Circular allowed officers not appointed through the NPSC to be considered, a move they allege was politically motivated and undermined merit-based selection.



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The statement accused the government of “relegating merit to the backstage” and allowing political and personal affiliations to influence appointments to one of the nation’s most prestigious administrative posts.

The associations warned that their poster campaign would be followed by further democratic forms of protest unless the Select List is withdrawn and the March 10, 2025 Vacancy Circular is fully reinstated.

The Confederation emphasized that their objection is rooted in preserving merit-based principles and preventing undue political interference in the selection process for the IAS.