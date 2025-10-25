Nagaland: Businessman rescued, five arrested in Dimapur abduction case

In a swift operation, the Dimapur Police rescued a local fish wholesaler who had been abducted from his residence on Friday afternoon, October 24.

The rescue followed prompt action by the police after receiving specific information about the kidnapping incident around 2:35 pm on October 24.

According to a press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, a search operation was launched immediately, resulting in the arrest of five accused persons and the successful rescue of the victim from the Dubagaon area. The vehicle used in the abduction was also seized.



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The arrested individuals have been identified as Antu Mech, a resident of Padumpukhuri and reportedly associated with NSCN (Wangtin) as SS Tatar; Nagato Sumi, from Aqhuba village and an SS Rajapeyu of NSCN (Wangtin); David Chishi, a resident of VK Town; Amento Swu, from Pughoboto and currently residing in Diphupar A, Chumoukedima; and Ruksana Begum, originally from Moirabari and residing at Neisato Colony, Khermahal, Dimapur.

A case has been registered at Dimapur East Police Station, and an investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the abduction and any possible larger network involved.

Police officials said the swift response and coordinated effort ensured the victim’s safe recovery within hours of the abduction.