‘Threads of Time’ unites Pochury women at 33rd general conference in Kohima

The 33rd General Conference of the Pochury Women Organisation Kohima (PWOK) was held at the Capital Convention Centre under the theme “Threads of Time,” celebrating the resilience, heritage, and leadership of Pochury women across generations.

The conference opened with Joy Thusi Fithu, Commandant of the 15th NAP (IR) Mahila Battalion, as the Special Guest, while the second session featured Chievithsii Nyuthe, Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes, as Guest of Honour.

Delivering an emotional keynote, Fithu described her return to the Pochury community as a “homecoming filled with nostalgia and pride.” Reflecting on the strides made by Pochury women, she said, “We have come a long way, and along with the rest of Naga society, we have confidently stepped into the 21st century. We are second to none.”



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Exploring the conference theme, she likened time to an unbroken thread connecting the past, present, and future—urging women to weave their stories with discipline, compassion, and unity. “The most expensive thing in the world is our comfort zone,” she reminded, encouraging women to embrace challenges, preserve cultural identity, and be “torchbearers and trendsetters” in Kohima.

Fithu concluded her address with a heartfelt call for unity and forgiveness within the community.

The second session, chaired by PWOK Vice President Sierhetsii Phoji, featured a role play on cultural folk tales and traditional practices. The event also marked the installation of new office bearers, accompanied by speeches from the outgoing and incoming presidents.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks from Vitoli Nyusou, reaffirming PWOK’s commitment to women’s empowerment and cultural continuity.