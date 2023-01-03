Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting Nagaland on January 6 after his visit to Manipur the same day.

On the otherhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the state after January 10, Nagaland Minister of Planning and Coordination, Neiba Kronu said on January 3, 2023.

Notably, Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Manipur on January 6 to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 300 crore.

Speaking to the media, state chief minister N Biren Singh informed that Amit Shah will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 300 crore besides laying foundation stones for over Rs 100 crore projects to be taken up in the state.

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Among the projects to be launched is Olympiad Park, which is being built by the state government at Sangaithel in Imphal West district.

As a symbol of honour for their devotion to the realm of games and sports, statues of 19 Olympiads from Manipur are being put in the park.

Shah will also dedicate an 18-bed paid private unit at JNIMS. The chief minister stated that the ward's building is nearly finished.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a massive 120-foot polo statue being built on Marjing hill in Heingang, Imphal East district, according to CM Singh.

The highest monument in the northeast stands 120 feet above the hilltop of Ibudhou Marjing hills.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet has been inspecting construction work which is to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur on January 6.

After N Biren Singh and his team had inspected Marjing Polo Complex at Heingang Imphal East yesterday, they visited Churachandpur Medical College today to take stock of preparation.

During his visit for inspection, N Biren Singh also inaugurated an open gym for the public at Peace Ground, Tuibong, Churachandpur District. The open gym was installed under Chief Minister’s Indigenous Martial Arts Akademi.