Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a central team to arrive in Nagaland this afternoon, December 16.

Further, the committee is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with 7 Tribal Bodies on December 17.

Notably, as assured by Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with ENPO Talk Team in New Delhi on December 6, 2022, the centre has constituted three members Committee from MHA to study the RNPO Statehood demand issue.

The committee members include- AK Mishra (Rtd), IPS, Advisor, North East, MHA as the leader, Mandeep Singh Tuli, IPS, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and AK Dhyani, Director, Northeast Division, MHA, both as members.

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It is further confirmed that the Committee is visiting Eastern Nagaland from December 16-18, 2022.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) along with a few other organizations have been demanding a separate state -- Frontier Nagaland -- comprising six of the state's 16 districts.

The reports also claimed that during the day visit, the said members will meet ENPO leaders, state government officials, tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, village chiefs, and senior citizens.

Besides this, the committee will also visit the International Trade Centre, Dan, Pangsha, in Noklak district of eastern Nagaland bordering Myanmar on December 18.

Earlier this month, the ENPO delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and the minister told them that he was likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January next year.