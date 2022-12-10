Nagaland Congress leader K Therie claimed that the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) failed to raise issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the participation in the assembly election.

Notably, the ENPO which consists of 6 tribes and accounts for 20 seats of the total of 60 Nagaland assembly seats has been continuously boycotting the assembly election as well as refrained from participation in the festivals of the Nagaland government- Hornbill Festival.

The tribes are Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung.

Speaking to IndiaToday NE, K Therie said, "They (ENPO) have not raised the issue with regards to the participation in the assembly election or not."

"It is injustice and inequality that this community are not happy with the present government but the division will not help both of us, be it ENPO or the remaining," he added.

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Injustice and development activities like employment in Eastern Nagaland have taken a backfoot, hence people think the state government is not helping the people, claims the Congress leader.

On the other hand, in its press release on December 9, Nagaland Congress leader K Therie claimed that under the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) alliance, the people of the state are moving into an unknown future.

In a press release, the Congress president wrote, "We do not know what the inner understanding is between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ENPO on the demand for Frontier Nagaland state. It is anybody’s guess that voting for BJP will be a factor in consideration of the demand."

Meanhwhile, speaking to the media, the convenor of the Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) and Media Convenor of Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC), Theja Therieh said that the Eastern Nagaland tribes are not in favour of participating in the elections, Besides, the Naga leader also claimed that even the rest of the community also do not wish to participate in the democratic process.