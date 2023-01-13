The Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) has denounced the blanket bandh called by the Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) on January 14.

In a press release, the Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) stated, "Disturbed by the decision of Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) to impose blanket bandh on January 14."

Further, the CPO made its stand clear that the said organisation do not endorse or authorized NPAC.

Therefore, the latter's decision does not have any bearing on CPO and thus, the participation of CPO in the proposed bandh does not arise.

"The NPAC as such cannot give any directions to the Apex tribal body of the Chakhesangs in any matter...Over and above, the celebration of the premier festival of the Chakhesangs- Sukrijnye is underway. In the light of the above, the CPO will neither participate nor enforce the bandh on January 14, 2023, within its jurisdiction," said the release.

Also Read: Nagaland: Angami Public Organisation denounce state-wide bandh called by Naga People’s Action Committee

On the other hand, the Angami Public Organisation (APO) has also opposed the state-wide 6-hour Nagaland bandh proposed by the Naga People’s Action Committee (NPAC) on January 14.

Notably, the APO issued a statement saying that NTAC’s directives to hold the proposed bandh on January 14 will not be enforced in APO jurisdiction.

The APO said that the NPAC is neither endorsed nor mandated by the apex tribe organizations. Therefore, they had no authority to give directives to the apex tribe bodies.

In a release, it states, "In line with the directive issued from the office of Angami Youth Organization (AYO) and Chakhroma Youth Organization (CYO), the Sovima Village Youth Organisation (SVYO) affirms its stand to abstain from the proposed bandh called by the NPAC on the 14th of January 2023 under its village jurisdiction.

Therefore, all shops are to remain open and all business activities will function at normal times.

The SVYO members are also directed to ensure that no unwanted situation is aggravated while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere within the village jurisdiction."

Earlier, Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) called for a statewide bandh demanding Naga political solution and not the election.