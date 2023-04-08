Echoing the Angami Public Organisation (APO), the Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) said the Naga Mothers Association (NMA) is an “un-mandated organisation”.

The CPO urged the Nagaland government to distance itself from the NMA so that it does not in any way represent the welfare and interest of “our sons and daughters”.

“The deliberate attempt by certain NMA members to dilute the customary laws and traditions of our people and flagrant disregard shown to the popular sentiments of the Nagas is becoming almost intolerable to digest to the extent that a permanent and unhealthy wedge of suspicion and mistrust is being sown between the two genders of the society,” CPO president Vezuhu Keyho said in a letter to Nagaland chief secretary on April 7.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, the organisation had disassociated itself from the so-called NMA since 2017 and claimed that the Mothers Association does not in any way represent the welfare and interest of Naga sons and daughters.

The letter also stated that there has been a deliberate attempt by certain NMA members to dilute and destroy the customary laws and traditions of the people and the flagrant disregard shown towards the popular sentiments of the Nagas has become almost intolerable to digest, to the extent that a permanent and unhealthy wedge of suspicion and mistrust is being sown between the two genders of society.

Also Read: Nagaland: Naga Mother's Association holds no accountability in the state, says Angami Public Organisation

Therefore the CPO is the only mandated organisation which has the popular support of its people and the moral right to speak on behalf of the Chakhesang people, claims the organisation.

On the otherhand, the Naga Mothers' Association (NMA) in a release strongly condemned the high-handed repressive action of the top authority of the state government on April 6 at Hotel De Oriental Grand, Kohima.

In a press release, the NMA stated that the association arrived at the hotel at the invitation of the office of the German Consul General that had sought a meeting with the NMA weeks back on March 21.

Following this dozens of plainclothes policemen and police women awaited the six-member delegation, refusing entry beyond the lobby and informing that they have been ordered to stop them from meeting the German Consul General Manfred Auster who had earlier met the NMA at Hotel Vivor last Hornbill Festival.