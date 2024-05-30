The Chakhesang Youth Front (CYF) has reiterated the resolutions passed by the Chakhesang Public Organization (CPO), adopted by the Chakhesang community on 23rd January 2024 at Chizami.

The resolutions state that illegal collection or demands in the ongoing two-lane construction and other developmental activities within the Chakhesang jurisdiction will not be allowed.

The CYF also insists that all contractors ensure the timely completion of projects and maintain quality as per guidelines and specifications.

The CYF supports the Nagaland Contractors and Suppliers’ Union (NCSU), Phek District Unit, in their demand for a high-level technical team to verify the ongoing road upgradation from Chozuba town to the PWD office under the central road infrastructure fund.



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Additionally, the CYF demands the immediate resumption of the package-2 stretch road construction from Chakhabama to RD Block.

Emphasizing the importance of these developmental activities for both present and future generations, the CYF appeals to all contractors and firms not to compromise on quality and to ensure timely completion of projects.

The CYF pledges full support and cooperation in curbing any anti-social elements that may hinder project progress.

However, the CYF warns that it will take appropriate action if the quality of work is compromised or if projects are delayed without genuine reasons.