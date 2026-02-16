Nagaland: Chakhroma Youth Organisation sets deadline for Maova Village Council over alleged assault

The Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Maova Village Council following an alleged attack on leaders of the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO).

In a notice dated February 16, 2026, the CYO alleged that certain miscreants from Maova Village carried out a “planned and premeditated” assault on the CPO President and his colleagues on February 13. The incident reportedly occurred when the CPO team had visited the village in good faith for a peaceful dialogue.

According to the statement, the attackers used catapults, stones and other projectiles, resulting in grievous injuries to CPO leaders and volunteers.



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Taking serious note of the matter, the CYO has directed the Chairman of Maova Village Council to appear in person before CPO leaders at CPO Hall in Chümoukedima, along with Mr. Seiboi Changsan, GB, and individuals allegedly involved in the incident, for clarification and settlement.

The organisation has set February 23, 2026, as the deadline for compliance. It warned that failure to do so would compel the CYO to take appropriate action under Angami customary law and established resolutions. The notice further stated that the Chairman and Mr. Changsan would be held accountable for the alleged act of violence.

The ultimatum has also been circulated to media houses for public information.

The development has heightened tensions in the area, with community leaders expected to deliberate on the next course of action in the coming days.