The vibrant Chega-Gadi cum Mini Hornbill Festival, a cherished event for the Zeliang people and particularly significant for the Liangmai community, began on October 30, 2024, at Nzau Village under Tening subdivision, Peren. Rajya Sabha MP S. Phangnon Konyak and MLA Imtichuba Chang were honored as special guests, inaugurating the festival amid traditional festivities and community spirit.

The Chega-Gadi festival is deeply rooted in cultural beliefs, symbolizing blessings, good health, and a fruitful harvest. This celebration is also a time for families to strengthen ties, as parents, brothers, and maternal uncles prepare special delicacies to share with married daughters, sisters, and nieces. The tradition reflects a unique familial bond, rekindling love and unity within the community.

MLA and Chairman of DPDB Peren, Namri Nchang, who hosted the event, emphasized the importance of passing on cultural values and dialects to younger generations. He urged attendees to embrace the festival's essence, preserving the customs and identity of their tribe. “Culture and tradition are not to be seen as religious practices but as the heritage of one’s tribe, which must be preserved for future generations,” he expressed passionately.

Special guest MP S. Phangnon Konyak extended her heartfelt congratulations to the community and encouraged everyone to take pride in their unique culture and identity. “This festival should inspire all of us to pursue a future that respects our roots and promotes our cultural heritage,” Konyak remarked, underscoring the need for unity and resilience.

The event was graced by various speakers, including MLA Imtichuba Chang and Peren Deputy Commissioner Hiazu Meru, NCS, who highlighted the festival's role in uniting communities and preserving traditions. The welcome address was delivered by Zandi Domta, President of the Nzau Village Protection Organization (NZPO), and Dr. Thunbui, Assistant Professor at the Central Institute of Hindi, Agra (Dimapur Centre), who spoke on the cultural significance of Chega-Gadi. The program concluded with Vice President of the BJP Nagaland unit, Hurui, delivering the vote of thanks.

The celebration began with a prayer led by Rev. Kamwang Rentta, Pastor of the Town Baptist Church in Tening, invoking blessings for the community on this auspicious day. The festival featured an impressive display of folk songs, traditional dances, and cultural presentations, showcasing the rich heritage of the Zeliang people.

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