In a heartwarming display of tradition and community spirit, Lida Peli, one of the oldest surviving peer groups of Chiechama Village under Kohima district, organized a traditional rice sowing program today at Chiethu, the proposed site for a new airfield.

The event brought together nearly 100 villagers, both young and old, who actively participated in age-old farming rituals. From sowing rice seeds to singing traditional songs, feasting, and celebrating their return from the fields, the gathering was a vivid reminder of the rich agricultural and cultural heritage of the Angami Naga community.

The initiative aimed at transmitting indigenous knowledge and values to the younger generation while reinforcing a shared sense of identity and pride. Speaking at the event, village elder Keduo Rüpreo shed light on the seasonal farming practices followed by Chiechama villagers:

“In our practice, trees and shrubs in the fields are cleared in December, the land is burnt in February, and seeds are sown in March and April.”



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The crops cultivated in the region include Job’s Tear, rice, sorghum, maize, chili, cucumber, white pumpkin, yam, tomato, beans, and sweet potato.

Currently, around 250 individuals and families are engaged in farming activities along the Chiethu stretch.

Officials from the Agriculture Department were present at the event and lauded the community-led initiative. The department acknowledged the significance of such events in preserving traditional agro-ecological wisdom while also strengthening the link between culture and sustainable livelihoods.

Lida Peli members expressed their commitment to continue this revival of indigenous traditions and plan to host a harvest celebration later this year, bringing full circle the seasonal rhythm of life that has long defined Chiechama’s agrarian legacy.