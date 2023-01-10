Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar, met with representatives of various political parties on Monday, January 9, ahead of ECI's visit to Nagaland for the upcoming assembly elections.

A DIPR report states that the CEO of Nagaland said that the commission would come to the state from January 13 to 15, 2023, and meet with all of the known political parties. He stated that the commission would also interact with senior state government officials, including the chief secretary and DGP. Along with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and State and Central enforcement agencies, CEI would also evaluate the poll preparation.

The CEO stated that extensive preparations and state-level training had been taking place over the past few months. He stated that fifty Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies had already been dispatched by the commission and that additional companies were on their way.

The state government had inquired about 30 Central Armed Forces companies. However, 50 companies, or more than 6,000 CAPF members, have been assigned election duties, as per reports.

In the meantime, CEO Shashank Shekhar has urged all political parties and stakeholders to exercise greater caution when dealing with information, noting that "we are passing on especially closer to election where sometimes wrong information and rumours were circulated." In addition, Shekhar expressed the hope that citizens would provide all information to the various central and state governments, as well as enforcement agencies, in order to guarantee a free and fair election.

The CEO urged everyone to unite for a free and fair election without violence or re-polls, stating that the election must be conducted in a festive manner. According to officials, central armed police forces (CAPF) have begun arriving in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya—three states that are scheduled to hold elections—weeks before the Election Commission makes its schedule for the Assembly elections.

Frederick R. Kharkongor, the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya, stated in Shillong that the state requested the deployment of 119 CAPF companies for the elections, and thirty companies have already arrived in the state. He stated, "There are 782 polling places that are vulnerable, and 402 have been identified as critical."

Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, stated in Agartala that 50 CAPF companies had already entered the state and that another 50 were on their way.

“The flag/road marches by the CAPF shall begin in advance to ensure the building of confidence among political workers for campaigning and the citizens' freedom of vote without fear. In order for the security forces to become familiar with the area, they will be deployed well in advance of the polling process. According to a statement issued by the Election Commission, the CAPF should cooperate with the local police as needed.

It stated that the state police must ensure that all criminals, troublemakers, and history sheeters are either bound under relevant CrPC sections or kept under constant surveillance.



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