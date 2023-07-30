Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Dr M Chuba Ao as the party's national vice president for the second consecutive term, said an official statement.

With this development, Ao also becomes the only party member from the Northeast to be appointed to the post.

Expressing happiness at his appointment, the state BJP media cell, in a release, on July 30 said Ao is amongst the senior most party karyakartas and loyalists from Nagaland BJP.

“It is his dedication towards the party's positive growth and progress that has propelled him the recognition at the national level for two consecutive terms,” the state BJP said.

It appreciated the party’s central leadership for giving due recognition to one of the senior members of the party from Nagaland.

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