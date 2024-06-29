22-year-old Nzanrhoni I Mozhui became the youngest elected town councilor from ward 1 Ethung Bhandari Town Council who won on a BJP ticket by a margin of 39 votes.

Mozhui, the only child and daughter of Issac Mozhui, a self-employed individual, and Mary Mozhui, a retired government servant, graduated from Immanuel College in Dimapur in 2023. Her election marks a significant milestone, highlighting the growing influence of young leaders in regional politics.

The counting of votes commenced for the civic body polls in Nagaland on June 29. Counting of votes for the civic body polls in Nagaland, held after a gap of two decades, confirmed a State Election Commission official.

The polling covers 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, including three municipalities and 21 town councils. Starting promptly at 8 am, the counting process is being conducted simultaneously at 16 centers across the state as reported by PTI.

According to reports from the ground, the NDPP has secured a decisive victory in the Chiephobozou Town Council in Kohima. Candidates representing the party were elected unopposed in all nine wards of this urban local body, reflecting a clear mandate from the electorate.

Also read: Nagaland civil polls: Counting of votes for 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts begin