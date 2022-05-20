In a bid to curb illegal money collection from vehicles, the Nagaland government has ordered closure of all police and departmental check gates within the state with the exception of inter-state check gates.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the state home department directed that all police check gates and those set up along roads by various state government departments as well as municipal and town councils shall be closed immediately throughout the state.

It added that inter-state check gates could function till May 31 and after that date would be allowed to operate only after getting specific approval from the home department.

Rampant collection of ‘taxes’ by various government departments as well as underground outfits and local groups has been going on in Nagaland for many years. The government had issued such directives in the past as well, but the problem persists.

“In order to curb illegal collection of money from vehicles on the roads, the state government has issued several directives in the past. Reports however continue to be received alleging illegal collection of money from vehicles on roads and at various check gates by organisations, groups, government agencies, private individuals etc.,” the order said.

The order added that henceforth if any individual, organization, or group is found setting up or functioning check gates in any part of the state, they would be removed and closed immediately.