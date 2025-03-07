Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called for a review of the Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment process in the Department of Posts, Government of India, to address concerns over language barriers and local employment opportunities in the state.

Responding to a Zero Hour discussion raised by MLA Dr. Tsielhoutuo Rhutso in the Assembly on March 4, Rio acknowledged that the GDS recruitment is conducted online, based on Class 10 merit. However, he pointed out that Nagaland has not notified any local language as a third language, making local language proficiency not a mandatory criterion for the selection process in the state.

"As a result, applicants from across India who are proficient in English and Hindi are eligible to apply, while local candidates do not receive any preference based on their knowledge of Naga languages," Rio stated.



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He noted that this policy gap has led to non-local recruits struggling to deliver postal services effectively due to language constraints, depriving citizens of essential services and reducing job opportunities for local youth.

"In light of this, there is a clear need for the state to intervene to safeguard the interests of our citizens and ensure better employment prospects for our youth," Rio added.

To address the issue, the Chief Minister proposed the formation of a select committee to conduct a comprehensive examination of the GDS recruitment process in Nagaland and suggest necessary amendments to ensure fair opportunities for local aspirants.