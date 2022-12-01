Nagaland is celebrating its 60th statehood day today.

Celebration the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched the SAHYOG project of Nagaland Police and also flagged off Nagaland Police Special Operation Group Vehicles.

Neiphiu Rio urged people to be united, put the interest of the State and people above everything else, and continue with utmost dedication for the betterment of the State and ensure that the fruits of development reach the last person in the line.

He also said that the the wonderful journey of six decades by the people of Nagaland calls for celebration while remembering with utmost reverence our leaders and visionaries whose sacrifices and tireless efforts gave us our State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood day.

In a tweet PM Modi said that India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork, and living in harmony with nature. The Prime Minister said he prays for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come.

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On the eve of the Statehood day, the Governor of Assam & Nagaland Prof Jagdish Mukhi extended greetings to the people of the state and urged the Naga people to use the 60th Statehood Day as an opportunity to reflect on mistakes, deliberate, and engage on core issues and put in more concerted efforts towards transforming the State.

He said since attaining Statehood on December 1, 1963, the state has experienced unprecedented progress in every sector and emerged as one of the promising state in the growth narrative of our country.