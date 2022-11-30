Eastern Nagaland People's Union (ENPO) on November 30 reaffirmed its decision not to participate in this year's Hornbill festival.

The development comes after an emergency meeting of ENPUK Office bearers and Executives consisting of Konyak Union Kohima, Phom Union Kohima, Sangtam Union Kohima, Chang Union Kohima, Yimkhung Union Kohima, Khiammiungan Union Kohima, Tikhit Union Kohima was held on November 30 at its official Treasurer Kohima.

''The ENPUK Executive consisting of the seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland shall stand farm with the standing Resolution of the ENPO CEC Tuensang meeting held on October 14, which was reaffirmed on November 16 at Mon town further reaffirmed on November 22 at Dimapur at the residence of Advisor Social Welfare and HIG & CD Noke Wangnao and finally on November 26 at police complex chumukedima to abstain from participation in the state Hornbill Festival at Kisama Kohima,'' an official statement read.

''With regards to the invitation letter from the Department of Tribal Affairs to all the respective Tribal Unions under Kohima for the participation in the Tribal Folk Dance and Folk Song Festival at "Cultural Mosaic" on November 21. The house unanimously resolved that, in honour of the 14 October ENPO CEC Tuensang Resolution, the seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland shall not display or participate in any program that is related to showcasing Traditional Attires,'' it added.

It also said that no Individual, group, or cultural troop or club of the seven tribes should take part in any activities related to the state Hornbill festival including stalls.

The 10-day Hornbill festival showcases the rich and diverse Naga ethnicity through folk, dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, art workshops, etc.

In this regard, the Nagaland government held a meeting at Naga Heritage Village Kisama on November 28, wherein, the participation of cultural troupes from districts of Eastern Nagaland was discussed.

Notably, every Hornbill festival is celebrated from 1-10 December in the North Eastern region and the state of Nagaland. The festival is named after the Indian hornbill bird which is a large forest bird. The Hornbill festival gives an insight into the different tribes of Nagaland.

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