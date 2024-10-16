During the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 15th October 2024, a delegation from Nagaland led by H. Sethrongkhyu Sangtam presented key developments in expanding connectivity across the state.

The event, organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, in partnership with the Cellular Operators Association of India, featured over 250 companies and 400 startups, making it one of the largest telecom and digital technology events in Asia.

H. Sethrongkhyu Sangtam highlighted the progress under Nagaland’s 4G Saturation Project, aimed at bringing connectivity to the most remote parts of the state. He expressed gratitude for the community support that has been instrumental in overcoming the state's geographical challenges, including rugged terrain and limited infrastructure.

A key highlight was the Right of Way policy amendment, facilitating seamless deployment of telecommunications infrastructure. Sangtam also emphasised Nagaland’s embrace of 5G technology as the state progresses toward improved connectivity.



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In his address, Sangtam commended the collaboration between the Government and local communities, where 277 villages donated land free of cost to accelerate the installation of telecom infrastructure. With the remaining uncovered villages set to receive connectivity under the 4G Saturation Project, Nagaland is positioning itself as a key player in India’s digital revolution, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Sangtam expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Minister, and the Department of Telecommunications for their support in transforming Nagaland’s connectivity landscape.

The Nagaland delegation to IMC 2024 included Commissioner & Secretary, IT&C, Mohammed Ali Shihab (IAS); Director IT&C, Er. Sabou Yashu; Joint Director IT&C, Er. Chura Katiry; Program Officer IT&C, Vizosielie Semou and PA to the Advisor IT&C, Athrili Anar.

During the event, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of State Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, along with Chief Ministers, IT Ministers, and officials from various states across India, also attended, enriching discussions on the future of India’s telecom sector.

IMC is Asia's largest telecom and digital technology event, showcasing innovations in 5G, AI, smart mobility, and more. This year, IMC 2024 coincided with the World Telecommunications Standards Assembly, bringing global industry leaders together to discuss the future of telecommunications.