Nagaland CM inspects landslide-hit NH-29 at Liezocha, calls for urgent repairs

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio today inspected the landslide-affected stretch of National Highway-29 at Liezocha, Old BRTF (Near Temple), urging immediate action to restore the crucial roadway.

Deputy Commissioner Kohima B. Henok Buchem, NCS, Senior Superintendent of Police Khodi Rhetso, NPS, Chief Engineer Akho Zutso, and other officials from the Public Works Department (NH), district revenue, and administrative departments accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

Dr. Rio held discussions with officials on both immediate and long-term measures to repair the highway, including widening the hillside, filling the affected portion, and seeking technical assessment from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Chief Minister directed that urgent repair works be initiated without delay, emphasizing that the road must be made motorable at the earliest. He further instructed that at least the metalling of the damaged stretch should be completed before the Hornbill Festival, given NH-29’s critical role in connectivity.



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