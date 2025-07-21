Nagaland CM inspects landslide-hit NH-29, orders urgent measures for restoration

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the severely damaged stretch of National Highway 29 between Kohima and Dimapur, which has been battered by continuous monsoon rains, triggering landslides, road cave-ins, and major disruptions to traffic.

Joined by Deputy Chief Minister and National Highways in-charge T R Zeliang, Rio reviewed the landslide-prone zones, including the precarious section near the old Kohima Municipal Council dumping ground where the road has caved in, leaving only a narrow lane for light vehicles.

The inspection included interactions with officials from the State Public Works Department, district administration, and community leaders from Jotsoma village, a settlement facing heightened risk due to its proximity to the subsiding highway.

Expressing serious concern, CM Rio directed officials to carry out a detailed survey for fresh road cutting in unstable areas and to initiate dialogue with landowners for compensation and land acquisition to facilitate long-term road expansion and safety measures.

Rio stressed the need for permanent engineering solutions, including constructing efficient drainage systems and using larger hume pipes to manage water and debris flow. “Other parts of the country are constructing bridges to address such issues. We must adopt similar infrastructure to prevent recurring disruptions,” he said. He also asked the department to submit a comprehensive damage report across all national highways in the state for a unified post-monsoon restoration plan.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister reassured citizens that the government is taking all necessary steps to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Jotsoma village leaders raised concerns about the threat of land subsidence to their elevated settlement and urged the government to expedite the construction of retaining walls and protection structures.



Also Read: Two die of Japanese Encephalitis in Nagaland; Health officials raise alarm

Deputy CM Zeliang, addressing the media, disclosed that the Centre has sanctioned ₹24 crore for monsoon preparedness and road repair along the 12-km affected stretch. Tenders were floated on June 23 and will be opened on July 30, after which construction will begin.

Zeliang highlighted the introduction of geotextile and geosynthetic materials for slope protection, being piloted in the Pagla Pahar area of Chumoukedima district. He hinted that the same could be applied to the currently affected zones.

On the delay in reopening NH-2 at Phesama—where nearly 30 meters of road sank in June—Zeliang cited continuous mudslides and unresolved land compensation issues. A joint inspection involving the CM, NHIDCL officials, and contractors is scheduled for Tuesday to fast-track repairs.

Zeliang also mentioned exploring a new alignment connecting Kohima to Mao in Manipur, which would bypass the current landslide-prone zones, provided land availability and public cooperation align.

“Given the recurring nature of these landslides, safer alternative routes are a top priority,” he said.