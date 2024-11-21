Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, called on the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, today in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on several critical issues affecting the state, including the ongoing Naga political issue, the Eastern Nagaland political issue, the Nagaland-Assam border dispute, and key development projects in Nagaland.

Naga Political Issue: CM Rio emphasized the need for a resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue, seeking the Union Government's continued support in facilitating peace and addressing the concerns of all stakeholders. He reiterated the importance of the peace process and expressed optimism about finding an inclusive solution for the Naga people.



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Eastern Nagaland Political Issue: The Chief Minister also raised the Eastern Nagaland issue, which pertains to the demands for greater political autonomy and development in the region.

Nagaland-Assam Border Dispute: The meeting also covered the longstanding border dispute between Nagaland and Assam. With tensions often running high due to territorial claims and border skirmishes, Rio called for a peaceful resolution and better cooperation between the two states to avoid further conflict and ensure stability in the region.

Development Projects: In addition to political matters, Rio also discussed several key development projects in Nagaland that require central support. These include infrastructure projects, connectivity improvements, and the need for enhanced resources in sectors such as education, healthcare, and employment generation.