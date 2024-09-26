Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced today that the 45 Naga youths previously held in custody in Punjab have been granted bail. The state government is now facilitating their smooth return home. Rio expressed his gratitude to Advocate General Nagaland, Shri K.N. Balgopal, and his team for their dedicated efforts in securing the release of the youths.

These individuals had been arrested on May 15, 2024, under multiple sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, accused of sending fraudulent messages to foreign nationals and extracting money under various schemes through call centers operated by individuals from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

After four months of imprisonment, during which both the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and the District Judge denied their bail pleas, Chief Minister Rio intervened, emphasizing the hardships faced by the detainees. He instructed the Advocate General to take urgent legal measures for their release.

The case was taken to the Hon’ble High Court, where it was heard by Hon’ble Justice Rajesh Bharadwaj. Legal representatives argued that the accused had no involvement in the fraudulent activities, which were attributed to businessmen from Gujarat and Maharashtra who remain unarrested. The prosecution's claims of over 100,000 victims were undermined by the absence of witnesses and insufficient investigation, despite the existence of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and the United States.

The successful legal team, led by Advocate General K.N. Balgopal alongside Advocates Paramjeet Singh Brar and Nitya Nambiar, presented a compelling argument for interim bail, leading the High Court to acknowledge the lack of evidence against the accused and grant relief to all 45 individuals, including ten women.

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