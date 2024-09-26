Hundreds of government employees in Nagaland took to the streets on Thursday, demanding the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), while calling for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The protest was organized by the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA) and the Nagaland National Pension Scheme Government Service Employees Forum (NNPSGSEF), aligning with the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF). Demonstrators were seen holding banners and placards, chanting slogans to voice their demands.

Protesters argued that the OPS provided essential social security to employees, ensuring a guaranteed and reasonable lifetime pension. In contrast, they criticized the NPS for lacking adequate social security measures and offering lower monthly pensions for those who may live longer.

To formalize their demands, the NNPSGSEF and CANSSEA representatives submitted a 10-point charter to the state government through the Chief Secretary, urging prompt action on their requests.

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