Amid a growing national discourse on the role of English in Indian society, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has firmly reiterated its commitment to English as the officially declared language of Nagaland, while strongly advocating for the preservation and promotion of the state's rich indigenous linguistic heritage.

The party’s statement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who asserted during a book launch event that “a time would soon come when those speaking English in the country would feel ashamed.” Shah further claimed that individuals who do not speak Indian languages “cease to remain fully Indian” and that India cannot be truly understood through “foreign languages.”

Countering this narrative, the NDPP emphasised that English has been deeply rooted in Nagaland’s history and official functioning for over a century, particularly in the domains of governance, education, and religion. It underscored that English is not merely a colonial legacy, but a functional and inclusive medium that has played a crucial role in uniting diverse communities within the state.

At the same time, the party reaffirmed the vital importance of safeguarding indigenous languages, which it described as integral to the identity, culture, and heritage of Nagaland. “These languages must be preserved and passed on to future generations,” the NDPP said.



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The statement went on to highlight English’s role as a “vital bridge” linking Nagaland to the rest of India and the global community. “Language is not merely a tool for communication; it is a powerful medium for the exchange of knowledge, culture, and ideas,” the party noted, emphasising that multilingualism is not a weakness but a strategic strength.

The NDPP acknowledged that English also functions as a "vital bridge"—connecting Nagaland not only to the rest of India but also to the global community. The statement emphasised that language is more than a communication tool—it is a powerful medium for exchanging knowledge, culture, and ideas.

Highlighting India's democratic foundation built on diversity, inclusivity, and tolerance, the NDPP pointed out the federal structure’s respect for plural identities, especially minority voices. “Inclusivity is a strength that contributes to the greatness of our nation,” it said.

The party also praised the multilingual competency of Nagaland's youth, stating that fluency in English has been a key enabler of their success, both nationally and globally. “This linguistic competence has opened doors to employment, education, and global engagement, while also fostering self-confidence,” the party added.

As debates around language continue, the NDPP's statement positions English not as a replacement for indigenous tongues but as a complementary force in promoting Nagaland’s participation in a broader global discourse while preserving its cultural roots.