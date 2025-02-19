Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on February 18 reiterated his government's commitment to development while acknowledging that progress remains hindered by the unresolved Naga political issue. Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Tsiesema Basa village, located 19 km from Kohima in the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, his home seat, Rio emphasized the need for peace and unity among the Naga people.

Highlighting the ongoing dialogue between the Centre and Naga groups, the chief minister stated that efforts are being made to find a resolution to the decades-old conflict. However, he stressed that the lack of a final agreement has slowed down developmental activities in the state.

Rio also expressed concerns over the Centre’s decision to reimpose the Protected Area Regime (PAR), restricting the free entry of foreign tourists into Nagaland, and the revocation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. He noted that these measures have further impacted the state's economic and social progress.

"Our government has initiated multiple developmental projects, but due to the unresolved Naga political issue, the Centre has not approved major proposals, limiting the state's growth," Rio said. He asserted that his government is actively urging the Centre to expedite a solution to facilitate development.



Also read: Naga Reconciliation Forum urges unity, calls for action on January 14 treatise

Addressing the current situation, the CM acknowledged improvements in the state’s condition but maintained that the lack of a political resolution continues to obstruct progress. He revealed that the state assembly, comprising all 60 members, has collectively appealed for an early solution, but there has been no positive response from the Centre so far.

Calling for unity, Rio urged the Naga people to come together in their efforts to address the state's long-standing challenges. He also highlighted various government-sponsored welfare schemes, including health insurance programs and microfinance loans aimed at skill training and entrepreneurship.

The chief minister reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving Nagaland’s economic prospects and urged the Centre to reconsider PAR and FMR regulations, which he believes are impeding growth and connectivity.