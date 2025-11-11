Nagaland CM urges Centre to revive IISER project, strengthen connectivity and education infrastructure

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio made a strong appeal to the Central government for enhanced support in critical sectors, including infrastructure, education, and connectivity, to ensure equitable development of the state.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III Conference held at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Rio urged the Centre to reconsider the establishment of an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Nagaland. The project, announced in the Union Budget 2015–16 but never materialised, already has 200 acres of land earmarked at Sukhovi, near Dimapur Airport.

Rio also called for upgrading the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) into an AIIMS-like institute, arguing that it would significantly improve healthcare access in the state and neighbouring regions.

Highlighting Nagaland’s poor railway connectivity, he noted that the state currently has only eight kilometres of railway line, and pressed for the expeditious completion of the Dimapur–Tizit railway project, which will traverse Wokha, Mokokchung, Longleng, and Mon districts.



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The Chief Minister also sought a review of the Ciethu Greenfield Airport project in Kohima, which was recently shelved due to funding constraints.

Rio lamented that despite possessing rich deposits of cobalt, nickel, natural gas, and petroleum, Nagaland remains resource-constrained as oil exploration continues to be sub judice. He further pointed out that the state lacks national institutions such as IITs or National Law Universities, essential for fostering research and retaining talent.

Expressing concern over the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in December 2024 for Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, Rio said the move has discouraged investment and hindered economic growth.

“It is imperative that special consideration be accorded to Nagaland in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, education, and institutional development,” Rio said, stressing that equal opportunities were vital for the state’s meaningful participation in national progress.

Tracing the region’s legislative history, Rio recalled that the North Eastern Regional Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (NERCPA) was established in 1996 under the leadership of Late P. A. Sangma and renamed CPA India Region Zone-III in 2018. Nagaland, he said, has played a pivotal role in fostering regional parliamentary cooperation, having hosted the first NERCPA Conference in 1997 and the 10th in 2007.

The Chief Minister commended the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and the CPA Zone-III organisers for successfully hosting the conference and expressed hope that the discussions would further strengthen democracy and cooperation among North Eastern states.