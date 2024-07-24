The All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) has issued an appeal, urging a one-time relaxation for the promotion of 2nd and 4th semester students with up to three backlogs, addressing various result-related issues. This appeal comes as colleges across Nagaland navigate the transition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, affecting students, faculty, and parents.

In a letter dated recently, ANCSU expressed gratitude towards Nagaland University for addressing students' concerns and allowing the promotion of students from 2nd to 3rd semester and 4th to 5th semester, even with up to three backlogs. This special consideration underscores the university’s commitment to prioritizing student welfare during this transitional phase.

ANCSU emphasized the importance of this decision, recognizing it as a significant step in supporting the academic journey of the college fraternity. The union also called upon students to approach the new policy with diligence and awareness, ensuring they adapt smoothly to the changes.

Reaffirming their dedication, ANCSU assured continued advocacy for the aspirations and concerns of the college community, pledging to represent their voices in all circumstances.

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