At the Extended Executive Meeting of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) held on October 7, 2024, in Kohima, Christopher Tilak, AICC Secretary Incharge for Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura, delivered a strong critique of the ruling NDPP-BJP government.

Addressing the NPCC executive members, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, and other Congress leaders, Tilak emphasized the widespread disillusionment in Nagaland and the Northeast over the BJP’s failure to fulfill its promises.

He highlighted the growing frustration among young Nagas, particularly regarding employment opportunities, and accused the NDPP-BJP government of failing to address critical issues like the Naga Political Solution and improving livelihoods.



Tilak criticized the "double-engine sarkar" of the BJP, calling it ineffective and a non-starter in Nagaland. He also accused the BJP of being fixated on electoral success and majoritarian politics, contrasting it with Congress’s focus on reaching out to the marginalized and underrepresented communities.



Also Read: Nagaland: Phek SP Dr. Pritpal Kaur awarded '2024 IACP 40 Under 40' for exemplifying leadership

Tilak emphasized the significance of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, portraying them as a testament to Congress's commitment to grassroots politics and inclusive outreach.

In a major announcement, he revealed that Congress would soon embark on a state-wide tour of Nagaland, beginning with Eastern Nagaland.

The tour aims to identify and empower leaders from diverse sections of society, with a particular focus on women leadership, as part of Congress's broader mission to reconnect with the people and address the pressing challenges facing the state.