The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has decided to withdraw its proposed agitation after the State Government expressed regret over issuing a transfer and posting order on April 13, 2025—Palm Sunday, a significant Christian holy day.

In an official statement, the NPCC acknowledged the government's clarification that the issuance was unintentional, but criticised the incident as reflective of a “serious lack of awareness and sensitivity” toward the religious sentiments of the people of Nagaland.

While calling off the agitation, the NPCC urged the government to refrain from releasing any official notifications or taking administrative actions on days of religious importance in the future. “Any deviation—even if expressly stated to be unintentional—is unacceptable,” the statement emphasised.



Also Read: Nagaland Governor urges youth to lead in Red Cross humanitarian efforts

The party also alleged that such incidents align with what it described as the BJP's broader pattern of eroding India’s secular principles, and warned the people of Nagaland to remain vigilant.

The NPCC concluded by reaffirming its commitment to hold the state government accountable and ensure respect for the state’s religious and cultural fabric.