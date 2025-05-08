Governor of Nagaland and President of the Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland State Branch, La Ganesan, addressed a special gathering at the Red Cross Complex in Kohima today to mark World Red Cross Day. Emphasizing the theme "Through Humanity to Peace," the Governor urged for collective compassion and greater youth participation in humanitarian efforts.

Commending the unwavering dedication of Red Cross volunteers across Nagaland, especially in disaster-prone and remote areas, Governor Ganesan stated, “Your work is not merely a duty, it is a testament to the power of collective compassion.” He said that Red Cross members exemplify hope, empathy, and kindness — values critical in times of adversity.

In a heartfelt appeal to the youth of Nagaland, the Governor encouraged them to step forward as active agents of change. “You are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the changemakers of today,” he said, adding that pressing global challenges like climate change, health crises, and inequality demand their idealism and energy.



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He also emphasized the need to nurture empathy from an early age, advocating that compassion and service be taught at home and in schools. Concluding his address with a quote from Red Cross founder Henry Dunant, the Governor reminded all: “We are neither angels nor saints, but human beings who try to do what we can, for as long as we can.”

The programme featured remarks by several Red Cross leaders, including a welcome address by Jonas Yanthan and thematic insights from Dr. R. Rose Chakhesang. Akhale V. Khamo read the Secretary General’s message, while Dr. Theyiephrezo James Solo offered words of gratitude. Vice Chairperson Helena Yepthomi chaired the event, which also included a special song by students from Bayavu English School, Kohima.

The celebration served as a call to action for unity, empathy, and sustained humanitarian engagement across all sections of society.