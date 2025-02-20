All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in charge of Nagaland, Christopher Tilak, along with Lok Sabha MP and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President, S. Supongmeren Jamir, Working President of NPCC, Khriedi Theunuo, Ketseiyie Mere, President of DCC Kohima, and other NPCC leaders, visited the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Mokokchung today.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Christopher Tilak emphasized the need for the Congress party to reinvent itself, aligning its messaging with the aspirations of India's youth. He highlighted the pivotal role of young people and women in shaping the country’s electoral landscape and urged the party to prioritize their concerns.

During the event, the AICC leader extended a warm welcome to several former NDPP youth leaders who officially joined the Congress, including Alemtuba Imsong, a former Mokokchung Municipal Council candidate from Sangtemla Ward, Tiasunep, former Vice President of the NDPP Youth Wing, and Imsuwapang Jamir, former Youth President of Sangtemla Unit. He exhorted them to work tirelessly for the welfare of Nagaland under the secular ideals of the Indian National Congress.



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Outlining the party’s roadmap for the 2028 elections, he stressed the importance of unity and grassroots engagement. Drawing an analogy, he urged the gathering to be "like salt, adding value to the collective effort," honouring Mokokchung’s legacy in Nagaland’s political and socio-economic transformation.

Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir underscored the significance of early preparation and dynamic leadership that resonates with the people’s aspirations. He called upon Congress leaders to assess their strengths and take on roles that best serve the party’s mission.

He also criticized the central government's suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, calling it “the painful re-balkanization of the Naga family.”

Khriedi Theünuo, Working President Incharge of Administration Zone ‘A’, NPCC, reaffirmed the party’s determination to transition from opposition to governance. He reminded the gathering of Mokokchung’s historical role in embracing Christianity and education and urged the DCC Mokokchung to take the lead in resisting the BJP’s divisive majoritarian agenda.