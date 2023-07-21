The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) on July 21 vehemently condemned the sexual assault on two women in Manipur.

“We are humans first before anything else. No matter what background, no matter what ethnicity, and no matter what reason, the gruesome incident cannot be justified on any grounds and in any court,” NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir said in a condemnation note.

He viewed the horrifying incident not only as a complete failure of the law and order machinery but also as a complete failure on the part of the country to protect our daughters.

Jamir wondered why the gruesome incident that occurred on May 4 came to be known after more than two months, while the unreported and hidden incidents are yet to be known.

The NPCC chief appealed to all organizations, NGOs, councils, and urban bodies to come together and bring peace and understanding among all communities in the state.

''As the responsible authorities and lawmakers are not stepping up to take any action, all signs of faith in the government are gone,'' he added.

The incident proved the inability of the Manipur government to tackle the issue and the silence of the central government at a time when our brothers and sisters are losing their lives.

Expressing shock and pain over the incident, NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu said he was ashamed to see that humanity has gone down to such an extent where women were used as objects in ethnic violence and mercilessly tortured.

''No words of condemnation can ever heal such horrifying crimes,'' he said.

The NPF also called for the central government's immediate intervention to deliver justice to the victims. The party also urged the Centre to immediately restore peace in the troubled Manipur once and for all.

It appreciated the Supreme Court (SC) for showing its utmost concern and asserting to intervene if the government fails to take action.

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