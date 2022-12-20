Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie has called upon "all likeminded leaders and political parties" to join hands to form a 'Secular Front' to jointly fight the forthcoming assembly elections to be held in 2023.

Speaking to reporters at Congress Bhavan on Monday, December 19, Therie revealed that his party (Congress) had resolved to approach like-minded parties such as the NPF, JD(U), and others to form a "Secular Front" during its recent extended executive committee meeting. Therie asserted that the objective was to defeat the BJP and ensure that it would be prevented from becoming part of the government in 2023.

He stated that the Secular Front's goal would be to provide good governance, restore, protect, defend, and salvage Nagaland with a people-centered government.

As a result, the NPSS president urged the public and prospective candidates to rise to the occasion in order to establish a secular front and secular government in the state.

Therie stated that their main goal was to fight the Uniform Civil Code, the Citizen Amendment bill, and to ensure everyone's freedom of religion and expression. As a result, Therie urged Nagalans to vote for the best candidate in order to establish a secular government.

Therie also charged the UDA government with failing to speak out against the mistreatment of minorities and the persecution of Christians. He claimed that chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who is a Christian, has never spoken and has kept silence on these matters.

Also read : Nagaland: 60 MLAs to abstain from assembly election campaigning till December end , says CM Rio



