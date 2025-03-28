The All India District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents' Meeting, convened by the AICC at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, witnessed active participation from Nagaland, with eight DCC Presidents representing the state in this crucial grassroots convention.

Shri Kutoho Chishi, President of the Dimapur District Congress Committee, addressed the gathering, emphasizing key strategies to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and tackle pressing socio-economic challenges.

He called for enhanced training and resource allocation to empower booth-level agents, ensuring strong electoral preparedness.



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Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, Chishi urged the party leadership to promote young leaders and women in decision-making roles, fostering a balanced and dynamic party structure.



He also stressed the urgent need for skill development and job creation initiatives to combat unemployment, urging the Congress leadership to prioritize it at the national level.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution to implement the discussed strategies, reinforcing coordination between state units and the central leadership to bolster the party’s outreach and impact.