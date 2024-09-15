The much-anticipated State Government Consultative Meeting on Nagaland's political solution, held on September 12, 2024, has been labeled "futile and a waste" by former NPCC President K. Therie. Therie criticized the meeting, likening the state's leadership to a modern-day Herod, driven by personal ambitions rather than the people's will.

Therie expressed disappointment that organizations attending the meeting failed to amplify the voices of the people they represent. He emphasized the importance of the two existing agreements and the conclusion of talks on October 31, 2019, calling for their implementation rather than reopening discussions.

He further criticized the resolution passed in the meeting, stating that it shifted responsibility back to the Government of India and urged the appointment of a new interlocutor, a move he viewed as a deviation from the signed agreements.

"The agreements were signed in the presence of national leaders and should not be altered," Therie said.

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