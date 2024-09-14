The National Lok Adalat held across 11 district headquarters in Nagaland successfully resolved 381 cases out of 1,158 listed, marking a major step towards efficient dispute resolution. The event, conducted under the National Legal Services Authority and guided by Executive Chairman Hon’ble Mr. Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, saw District Judges presiding over 11 benches set up for this purpose.

The Lok Adalat aimed to settle both pre-litigation cases and pending disputes amicably, emphasizing the resolution of issues before they entered formal court proceedings. The initiative included a wide range of case types, including bank recoveries, motor accident claims, and public utility disputes.

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The total settlement amount reached ₹4,06,21,512, covering claims for damages, fines, loan recoveries, and other compensations. Noteworthy outcomes included:

Dimapur: 1 civil case, 134 pre-litigation cases, and 11 pending cases were resolved with a settlement amount of ₹22,36,592.

- Mon: Settled 8 pre-litigation bank recovery cases with a total amount of ₹24,04,910.

- Mokokchung: Addressed 55 bank recovery cases, settling 54 for ₹26,74,694.

- Peren: Settled 10 cases, including 9 pre-litigation matters, totaling ₹20,24,000.

- Kohima: Disposed of 45 cases with a settlement amount of ₹30,79,970.

- Longleng: Settled 4 pre-litigation bank recovery cases with ₹2,40,774.

- Phek: Resolved 68 pre-litigation cases, achieving a settlement of ₹28,60,847.

- Kiphire: Settled 3 cases with a total amount of ₹43,000.

- Wokha: Addressed 26 cases, resolving 25 for ₹4,68,800.

- Tuensang: Settled 12 out of 20 bank recovery cases with ₹17,15,221.

- Zunheboto: Resolved 8 pre-litigation bank recovery cases with a total amount of ₹21,98,704.