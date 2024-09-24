In a partial revision of earlier travel advisories issued on September 5 and 12, 2024, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chumoukedima has announced that National Highway 29 at the Tseidukhru range, also known as Pagla Pahar, between Chathe Bridge (Patkai Junction) and New Chumoukedima Village is now open to all traffic. The route will operate as a one-way traffic system, with vehicle movement regulated by the Chumoukedima Traffic Police.

However, the stretch from Chumoukedima Town (Old Check Gate) to New Chumoukedima via Old Chumoukedima Village will remain closed for all traffic between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. The advisory comes into effect starting 6:00 AM on September 24, 2024, and will remain in place until further notice.

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