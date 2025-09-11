Nagaland: DC Kohima inspects progress of Dimapur–Kohima railway line at Mengujuma

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima, B Henok Buchem, NCS, along with a team of district officers, conducted an on-site inspection of the Dimapur–Kohima New Broad Gauge Railway Line project at Mengujuma village on Thursday.

The inspection was joined by officials from North East Frontier Railways (NFR) and various line departments.

The inspection team, which included Revenue Officer Kohima Kevingoto Kulnu, SDO (C) Sechü-Zubza Imliakum Sanglir, Executive Engineer R&B, DPRO Kohima, and senior NFR engineers, visited key construction sites, including tunnel locations and the proposed railway station at Mengujuma.

The NFR team presented a detailed progress report through a PowerPoint presentation, explaining that the 82.5 km railway line is being constructed in three phases with a completion target of December 2029. However, in line with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office, efforts are underway to advance the completion deadline to December 2028.



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A major focus was Tunnel No. 10 under the Kohima alignment, the second-longest tunnel in the project at 5.5 km. Engineers highlighted the geological challenges of the region, noting continuous land movement, and assured that stringent safety protocols and multiple contingency plans were in place. No casualties have been reported so far due to strict adherence to safety standards.

The team also showcased photographs of tunnelling activities, including forepoling and rock bolting, to demonstrate progress on site. During the field visit, officials stressed the need for close coordination between departments such as R&B and NST with the construction company to expedite approach road works for the proposed Mengujuma railway station.

DC Buchem assured full administrative support to the project teams and urged contractors to meet the revised deadlines. He commended the engineers and workers for maintaining safety while ensuring quality construction in a geologically sensitive area.