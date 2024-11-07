Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Y Patton, attended the inauguration of Tongti Village in the Yanmhon Area, Bhandari Constituency, Wokha, on November 7.

He also participated in the celebrations of the annual Tokhü Emong Festival.

The village was formally inaugurated by Achumbemo Kikon, MLA and Chairman of SDPDB Bhandari. The Monolith Stone was dedicated by Rev. Fr. George Antony, Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Church, Bhandari Town.

Patton hosted the Tokhü Emong celebrations, where he emphasised the importance of unity and forgiveness. The special guest at the festival was Achumbemo Kikon.



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In his address, the MLA shared the developmental initiatives undertaken in the Bhandari Constituency. He was accompanied by Peter Lichamo, IAS, Rtd. Home Secretary, and Renphamo Kikon, Rtd. Additional Director of the Agriculture Department.

The programme was led by Thungdemo Tungoe, Chairman of Ruchan Village Council. The invocation was pronounced by Samuel Mozhui from Longjung Village, and the cultural dance was performed by the Liphi Village Cultural Troupe.

An exhortation was delivered by Mathew Humtsoe, President of YAPO. Tachow Lotha, Chairman of BTLH, shared the story and significance of Tokhü Emong, and a special number was performed by Yantsuthung Yanthan.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Chenirao Khenchung, Ex-President of YAPO.