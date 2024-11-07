The Nagaland Super League is under preparations for the official launch in December 2024. The event is being meticulously planned to emerge as one of the biggest sports events of Nagaland with the aim of making it the most attractive football league of the region.



It is a collaboration between the Government of Nagaland, the Nagaland Football Association and the Nagaland Olympic Association. The first edition of the Nagaland Super League will feature 8 franchises and the matches will take place across two venues: the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima and the newly constructed football stadium at the Police Complex in Chümoukedima.

Attractive cash prizes of rupees 10 million have been earmarked for various categories from the winner of the league to the 8th position. Each participating team will also have a revenue share of the league including ticket sales and sponsorship agreements. Other prizes will include individual awards such as Player of the Match, Best Goalkeeper, Most Promising Player, Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot etc to recognize and celebrate outstanding performance throughout the league.

All matches of the Nagaland Super League will be extensively covered in all forms of media coverage including live streaming across various platforms to engage a wider audience. The schedule of the league is being planned to climax in a playoff format to ensure a more exciting culmination.



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The registration process for interested franchises and clubs is already underway and the Governing Body of the League is pleased to observe that a positive level of interest has already been shown by sports enthusiasts. We encourage more interested clubs and parties to come forward for the registration process.

The league aspires to create a sports and club culture in Nagaland, promote the cause of sports and games, provide opportunities for our talents to reach the highest levels and contribute toward the unity of our people through the platform of sports and games, amongst a host of other aims and objectives. Many other verticals like entrepreneurship, employment generation and innovative start-ups are expected to get a boost through the launch of the league.

The organisers of the league call upon all stakeholders and sports enthusiasts to collaborate and partner with the Nagaland Super League so that we can collectively move towards promoting Nagaland and advancing the vision of empowering our youth through sports.