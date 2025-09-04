Nagaland Deputy CM reaffirms joint approach on eviction drive in disputed area belt along Assam border

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton has clarified that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the Nagaland-Assam border and will ensure that no unilateral eviction or plantation drive is carried out without joint coordination between both states.

In a detailed statement, Patton said the government first received information on July 16, 2025, regarding a survey by Assam authorities in a Reserve Forest area. The issue was immediately taken up at various administrative levels, including a joint coordination meeting on July 22 at Surapathar between district officials and police from Niuland, Wokha, and Golaghat. He, along with local MLAs and community leaders, also visited affected areas in Wokha and Niuland on July 24 to assess the ground situation.

Following deliberations, the Nagaland Cabinet on July 30 resolved that eviction drives should be carried out jointly by officials of both states to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants. However, tensions flared again when Assam’s Forest Department began preparatory plantation activities in evicted areas of Wokha district on August 21. Patton said Nagaland immediately issued objections, reiterating that such actions must be conducted only with joint participation.

Subsequently, a meeting was held on August 23 with Assam’s Environment and Forest Minister and elected representatives of Surapathar, where it was agreed that no further plantation or boundary pillar erection would be undertaken until discussions at the Chief Ministerial level.



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The Nagaland Cabinet, in its August 26 meeting, further resolved to evict illegal immigrants and to carry out joint plantations where necessary, ensuring participation of both governments’ district administrations, police, and forest departments, along with local residents.

Patton also highlighted concerns over Assam’s increasing permanent police presence in the DAB, stating that since the 1972 Interim Agreement, Assam has set up 45 permanent police posts, while Nagaland has withdrawn its five pre-1972 posts and now operates mostly temporary outposts. He raised objections to the current operational control of the CRPF in the DAB being vested with Assam Police, instead of under joint command.

The Cabinet has agreed in principle to form a Special Border Response Force (SBRF) comprising personnel from Border Affairs, Police, and Forest departments for quick response to any emerging border issues.

Assuring that the Rio-led government is prioritising the matter at both state and central levels, Patton urged civil society and media to rely only on verified information from official sources. He reaffirmed that Nagaland will take all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of its people and ensure that any eviction or plantation in the DAB is carried out only through joint action with Assam.