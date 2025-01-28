Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang held a meeting with NHIDCL officials, district representatives, and contractors to address issues related to national highway projects in Nagaland.

The discussion covered 19 road project concerns, of which 15 pertained to land acquisition.

Zeliang directed district administrations to resolve land-related issues by February and seek support from GBs and Village Council Chairpersons if needed. He also emphasized the urgency of completing tasks before the monsoon season.



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Concerns about slope protection on the Dimapur-Kohima 4-Lane road were raised, with contractors citing missing Right of Way (RoW) records from 2013-14. The Deputy CM instructed NHIDCL to liaise with NHAI to retrieve the necessary documents.

Regarding landowners obstructing work despite receiving compensation, Zeliang ordered district officials to issue final notices for evacuation and proceed with demolition if necessary. He stressed the importance of prioritizing public welfare over individual interests to improve road connectivity.

The projects under review included Peren-Dimapur, Dimapur-Kohima, Kohima Bypass, Kohima-Jessami, and Akhegwo-Avangkhu roads. Zeliang urged NHIDCL to finalize a tour schedule for monitoring progress.