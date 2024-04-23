To protest unabated harassment meted out to the business community by Naga political groups, Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has resolved to go for indefinite shutter down of all business establishments in Dimapur from April 26.

The shutter down will be enforced until grievances of the business community are redressed, it said, highlighting issues like multiple taxations, intimidations and summon letters by NPGs.

The Chamber called upon the state government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate measures to safeguard the business community.

It also requested the public to bear with the inconveniences due to the proposed shutter down, and to lend their cooperation for the interest and welfare of all citizens.

DCCI reminded the business community not to entertain any call or summons by various NPGs without its knowledge.

The Chamber further asserted that the business community was not against any group or factions, but only against multiple taxations and extortion.

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