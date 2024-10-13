The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) has voiced serious concerns over the prevailing taxation regime imposed by the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC), describing it as unjustified and detrimental to the business community.

In a statement, DCCI highlighted the challenges faced by businesses due to multiple layers of taxation, including double taxation by the municipal authorities. The chamber expressed frustration with the heavy tax burden placed on businesses already operating under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, further exacerbated by unregulated levies imposed by DMC.

DCCI pointed out various instances of what it termed "illegal" taxation practices by the DMC, such as charging Rs 1,000 per month as a regulation fee from second-hand clothing shops, which are already subject to GST. Additionally, DMC recently levied one-time payments of several lakh rupees on shops selling decorative items ahead of the festive season.

Citing irregularities in taxation on perishable goods, DCCI revealed that DMC imposed random charges on products like tomatoes, potatoes, and onions without fixed rates, leading to arbitrary price hikes and exploitation of consumers.

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