Nineteen Dimapur-based organizations, comprising civil society and youth groups, have issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding swift action regarding the abduction and extortion incident that occurred on October 10. The ultimatum, effective from October 12, was directed at the Chairman of the Cease Fire Monitoring Group (CFMG), urging the arrest of those responsible.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Tia Longchar, President of the Dimapur Ao Youth Organization, announced that the organizations had endorsed a representation to be submitted to the CFMG Chairman. The groups are seeking immediate intervention in addressing the violations of ceasefire ground rules by Naga political groups and calling for the apprehension of the culprits.

“The Cease Fire Monitoring Group oversees ceasefire agreements, and it’s important for them to take action against violations,” Longchar stated.

In addition to the ultimatum, the organizations adopted a five-point resolution to form an interim Dimapur-based youth tribal body. This temporary body will remain in place until a full-fledged tribal youth organization is established in consultation with Dimapur's apex tribal bodies. The initiative stems from a resolution endorsed during a public rally on August 6.

The interim body aims to strengthen the collective voice of all Naga communities, ensuring inclusive representation, Longchar added. Youth groups not present at the press conference have also expressed their support.

The house further called for the installation of CCTV cameras across Dimapur to enhance security and demanded the removal of designated camps located in public areas. They also reiterated support for the Naga Council Dimapur’s “one government, one tax” call.

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