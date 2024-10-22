Ahead of the statewide mock drill on earthquake disaster preparedness scheduled for October 24, 2024, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Dimapur organized a comprehensive Tabletop Exercise (TTEx) today at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall. The initiative, a collaboration with the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) and the Home Department, aimed to assess the readiness and coordination among various stakeholders in the event of a seismic disaster.

The exercise was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner and Incident Commander of DDMA Dimapur, Zakabo V. Rotokha. In his opening remarks, he welcomed representatives from various government departments, emergency services, and community leaders. Rotokha emphasized the crucial role of preparedness and inter-agency cooperation in minimizing the impact of disasters, stating, "Maintaining close contact with the DDMA is essential for any clarifications or queries that may arise."

During the session, SDO (Civil) and Deputy Incident Commander of DDMA Dimapur, Yanthungbemo Kikon, presented an overview of the finalized incident sites, detailing the roles of observers and the Incident Response Teams (IRTs) that will be activated during the upcoming drill. He urged the Gaon Burahs (GBs) and community leaders to communicate effectively with their respective communities about the exercise scheduled to commence at 9 AM on October 24, warning against causing unnecessary alarm.

The District Project Associate of DDMA Dimapur, Thejavizo Kehie, delivered a PowerPoint presentation that outlined a simulated earthquake disaster scenario, alongside the North East Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx).

For the exercise, seven critical locations in Dimapur were selected for incident simulations, each representing potential disaster scenarios:

- Dimapur Government College: Simulated fire in the auditorium, missing students, and structural damage.

- Pantaloons Shopping Mall: Structural damage, missing customers, and heavy traffic congestion.

- GHSS Lingrijan School: Building collapse and resultant structural damage.

- Forest Residential Area: Fire outbreak, evacuation of residents, and injuries.

- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited Dimapur Depot: Fire, staff evacuation, and injuries.

- Primary Health Centre (PHC) Duncan: Structural damage requiring evacuation of patients.

- DC Office Dimapur: Building collapse and reports of missing persons.

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